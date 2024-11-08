Ruan Nortje suffered a leg injury on Wednesday and was on Thursday ruled out of South Africa’s tour to the UK. Nortje, 26, vowed earlier in the week to give his alles for the Boks as they get ready to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday (6.10pm).

But he has now been replaced in Edinburgh by Munster second-rower Jean Kleyn. Of the change, coach Rassie Erasmus says: “It’s sad to lose Ruan to injury, as he’s had a fantastic season and really made a strong statement after injuries initially prompted his call-up to the squad. CALLED UP: Munster’s Jean Kleyn “He certainly grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and we wish him luck with his recovery.”