The Springboks are heading into this weekend’s Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park with a helse crisis in the second row.
Already without RG Snyman, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Jean Kleyn, South Africa will now be without Salmaan Moerat as well, with a huge question mark hanging over the head of enforcer Eben Etzebeth.
Assistant coach Deon Davids explains: “Salmaan [Moerat] went off with an HIA [in the last match against Australia], so unfortunately he won’t be available for selection.
“We’ve got a wounded list when it comes to our locks at this stage. We know that guys like Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Jean Kleyn are out.
“RG Snyman is also unavailable due to a leg injury – I can’t go into detail on that, so he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.
“Eben Etzebeth is also struggling with a bit of a niggle.
“It is also something we will look at...
“Luckily we have some good depth, guys who have played in those positions like Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Nortje, Nicolaas [Janse van Rensburg] who we brought in and we’ve also got Ben-Jason Dixon...
“It will always be tough when you lose players with experience, but it is also a great opportunity to see what the next guy can bring to the squad.”
Coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to name his team for the Rugby Championship clash today.
SA currently top the standings after two bonus-point wins over Australia, while New Zealand won one and lost one against Argentina.