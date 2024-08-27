The Springboks are heading into this weekend’s Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park with a helse crisis in the second row. Already without RG Snyman, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Jean Kleyn, South Africa will now be without Salmaan Moerat as well, with a huge question mark hanging over the head of enforcer Eben Etzebeth.

Assistant coach Deon Davids explains: “Salmaan [Moerat] went off with an HIA [in the last match against Australia], so unfortunately he won’t be available for selection. “We’ve got a wounded list when it comes to our locks at this stage. We know that guys like Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Jean Kleyn are out. WORRIED: Coach Deon Davids “RG Snyman is also unavailable due to a leg injury – I can’t go into detail on that, so he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.

“Eben Etzebeth is also struggling with a bit of a niggle. “It is also something we will look at... “Luckily we have some good depth, guys who have played in those positions like Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Nortje, Nicolaas [Janse van Rensburg] who we brought in and we’ve also got Ben-Jason Dixon...