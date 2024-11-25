The Springboks won all of their matches on their year-end tour to the UK for the first time in 11 years, slagging Wales af 45-12 in Cardiff on Saturday to make it three from three. Coach Rassie Erasmus’s manne klapped Scotland and England earlier in the tour and finished the year with 11 wins from 13 matches – the exact same record the world champions and world No.1 enjoyed last year.

With their only two defeats being by one point against Ireland and Argentina respectively earlier this year, Erasmus said of his geharde Bokke after the Wales win: “It was nice for the team to have achieved all of that. “I was worried at first about how the players will take the swapping [with the team changing on a weekly basis], but we were honest with them at the beginning of the season, and they all bought into the plan, which is admirable. “We also got a new attack and defence coach in this year [Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery] and the way they slotted in and assisted the team was fantastic.

SATISFIED: Rassie Erasmus “We are satisfied with the scoreboard and the year in general. One must applaud the players for their effort, especially since we made so many changes. “It’s rewarding that we were able to finish the year using 50 players. We lost rhythm at times, but the way Siya [Kolisi] and the other leaders kept the group together was special.” The Springbok trophy cabinet in 2024 🏆🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/0MlXgFADKQ — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 24, 2024 Kolisi, meanwhile, gave credit to Erasmus for the team’s success this season and added: “We are so lucky with the kind of leadership we have in this group, and the way coach Rassie [Erasmus] set up the group and took the pressure away from me with everyone having their own pressure points really helps.”