With Siya Kolisi back to lead a team which sports eight changes from the one that beat Wales 52-16 at Twickenham two weeks ago.

Loose-forward Kwagga Smith is one of the seven players – the others being Jesse Kriel, Faf de Klerk, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche – who have kept his place in the side, but has been switched from flank to No.8 in what is perhaps the only surprise in the matchday squad.

Smith will be making his third appearance at No.8 in a Bok opdrafspan, as Stormers ace Evan Roos got dropped after starting in the role against Wales.

The starting XV, meanwhile, includes 12 players from last year’s 12-11 World Cup final win over New Zealand. One of them is wing Cheslin Kolbe, who battled with injury in the build-up to the Test.