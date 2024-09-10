Siya Kolisi believes his move back to the Sharks can prolong his international career after the Durban-based team on Monday confirmed the South African captain’s return after a one-year stint at French club Racing 92.
Racing 92 signed Kolisi from the Sharks last year on a four-year deal but he endured a horrible time at the club – especially after Racing’s owner Jacki Lorenzetti blamed the Springbok skipper for the team underperforming in the Top14 and the European Champions Cup.
It prompted Kolisi, 33, to request for a termination of his contract, which Racing eventually accepted this week.
Kolisi tells the Sharks website of his return: “I am excited to be returning to Durban to rejoin the Sharks. My family and I love Durban and its people…”
I am so happy to welcome @SiyaKolisi home. We now have the Tshituka brothers, the Hendrikse brothers and the Etzebeth Kolisi brothers :) #rugby https://t.co/4gsa0Z78zl— Marco Masotti (@MarcoMasotti_) September 9, 2024
In an interview with French publication L’Equipe, Kolisi says it felt he was stealing from Racing because of his international commitments as a Springbok.
He explains: “When I arrived in Paris, I didn’t know what the future of my international career was but when I started playing for the national team again [in June], I realised that my body has no rest.
“So, for me, my physical health and the club, I want to do what is right, I don’t want to only invest half of myself.”