The Springboks not only won the Freedom Cup against the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, but the Kaapse bragging rights too. With a vrag All Blacks fans innie Kaap, the Mother City was torn in two over the weekend.

We appreciate all of you 🫂#Springboks#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/XihxF7TVxH — Springboks (@Springboks) September 8, 2024 South Africa broke New Zealand’s 15-year hold on the Freedom Cup and have now also beaten the All Blacks four times in a row, with this latest win ending Kiwi hopes of retaining the Rugby Championship title they have held since 2020. But for Erasmus se manskap, the job to win the TRC is far from over – especially after seeing their next opponents Argentina steek hand op as contenders to the crown after klapping Australia 67-27 in Santa Fe.

The coach explains: "It's important to understand what winning four consecutive games against them means, but they've beaten us many times in a row too and achieved so much, so it's not something to brag about, but it feels good. "For us we spoke a lot about the Freedom Cup this week, and it means a lot for South Africa with where we are now. We wanted to win this badly for South Africa.