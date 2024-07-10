Jaco Peyper has dissed outspoken Australian and former Scotland coach Matt Williams’ notion that the Springboks’ Bomb Squad is dangerous. Williams told Virgin Media Sport after the Boks scrummed Ireland into the ground to earn a scrum penalty in their 27-20 win at Loftus Versfeld last weekend: “At the 49-minute mark, six South African forwards walked onto the field, is that what the replacement laws for safety were designed for?

“And that is not any criticism of South Africa… “The South Africans took full advantage of a loophole in the system, and that is where the penalty try came from.” He added: “The bench was a safety law, that is not safe…”