According to Western Province assistant coach Dawie Snyman, Kitshoff has demanded to play after recovering from long-term injury, with his seat booked for this weekend’s flight to Johannesburg when the Kapenaars tackle the Lions in the Currie Cup.

It looks Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will finally get his wish of seeing yster prop Steven Kitshoff getting some game time under the belt before his return to the world champions’ squad.

Snyman explains: “He said he wants to play, so it will be good that he goes to Ellis Park and gets a chance to run around a bit.”

But Kitshoff’s return doesn’t mean sixth-place WP will eweskielik role out the big guns all at once to try and qualify for the Currie Cup semifinals.

Instead, Snyman says: “It’s a temptation to play some of your experienced campaigners, but we have a plan. We know when we want them ready and in the last few games of the Currie Cup...”