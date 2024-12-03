The Stormers have been dealt two more injury blows ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup match against France’s Toulon innie Baai.

Coach John Dobson and his manne will host the match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium instead of Cape Town Stadium because of the Cape Town SVNS this weekend.

They will, however, pak their tassies without injured flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who suffered a concussion in their 21-15 defeat to the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship last weekend, and centre Dan du Plessis who injured his knee in the clash.

KOPSKOOT: Stormer Sacha FM

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is definitely ruled out, while the Stormers are still waiting to here from the specialists in terms of Du Plessis’ knee, but they are preparing as if he will not be available.