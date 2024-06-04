Coach Philip Snyman says there is no hiding place left for his Blitzbok team after yet another disappointing showing.

Although some of those verlore were by close margins, Snyman knows it does not bode well for his side heading into a Repechage Tournament in Monaco later this month (21-23 June), where qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be on the line.

And after seeing his manskappe fall apart in Madrid, a bitterly-disappointed Snyman says: “[It was] definitely a very disappointing weekend… there are some good things that stood out, but overall, you need to look at the results at the end of the day and we did not get the results.

“All our focus will now go into the Repechage Tournament in Monaco, and we know there we will only get one opportunity [to qualify] and if you don’t take it, you will be knocked out.