Blitzboks coach Philip Snyman has now won the Cape Town Sevens event both as a player and a coach, after South Africa broke their nine-year droogte innie Kaap to lift the trophy on Sunday night.

Snyman was a player when South Africa last won in Cape Town in 2015 and after guiding his team to a 26-14 victory over France in the final on Sunday, Snyman says: “It’s really great to see the players enjoy this win.

“They are the real heroes of this weekend and they played for every member of our squad who could not be on the field.

“We are very happy with the win, especially since everyone in the squad worked extremely hard, and I’m very proud of how they played.”