Bok wing Cheslin Kolbe provided the magic moment that saw South Africa beat Ireland 27-20 on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld and break their winless run against the visitors.

Known for chancing his arm – like he did by charging down France fullback Thomas Ramos’ conversion in the quarter- final of the 2023 World Cup – Kolbe again showed his workrate chasing down “lost causes” to catch Ireland with their pants down and score a game-changing try after 65 minutes. Only this time it was a kick by teammate and flyhalf Handre Pollard that Kolbe was running after as the Boks got a penalty and decided to kick to touch. Match report: The #Springboks held their nerve to beat Ireland, with enough to work on before next weekend's second Test - more here: https://t.co/XhGNBWgt8m 👍#ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvIRE pic.twitter.com/PkvcmV10Qr — Springboks (@Springboks) July 6, 2024 Things we like to see 🤩#ForeverGreenForeverGold #Springboks #RSAvIRE pic.twitter.com/qTsyVN4Qu7 — Springboks (@Springboks) July 6, 2024 Irish winger James Lowe, however, tried his luck by trying to flick the ball back into play when a haastige Kolbe pounced, kicking the ball forward and dove on it for SA’s second try.

But Irish fans would say the Kolbe score was a controversial moment as TV replays showed that Lowe’s foot might have, or might not have, been in-touch before releasing the ball back in-field. With not enough evidence available to the TMO, referee Luke Pearce awarded the try that gave SA a 20-8 buffer. Before that, the Boks narrowly led 13-8, with Pearce having to make a number of big calls which the Irish might say cost them the game.

One such call took place in the 56th minute when he chalked off a Lowe five-pointer for an illegal turnover by replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher. That was just before the big Kolbe moment that turned the game, with the Irish in the ascendancy and SA failing to build scoreboard pressure after three missed Pollard penalty goals. The world champs, however, made a bright start to the match, as right-wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scored the game’s first try after just two minutes and Pollard converted for a 7-0 lead. The Boks were at their physical best with captain Siya Kolisi leading the charge with a bulldozing run straight over centre Robbie Henshaw early on. And, they also showed off a new attacking dimension with the Iere having no answers early doors.

KEY DUEL: Ireland ace James Lowe challenged by opposite number Cheslin Kolbe of SA. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staunch Bok defence also kept the visitors at bay during the opening quarter with flank Pieter-Steph du Toit (18 tackles) once again setting the standard. Flyhalf Jack Crowley’s penalty goal after 12 minutes got Ireland going before Pollard slotted back-to-back three-pointers to give the Boks a 13-3 lead after 28 minutes played. But when debutant fullback Jamie Osborne scored Ireland’s first try before halftime, the tide threatened to start turning the visitor’s way.

That’s when Lowe gifted Kolbe his opportunity, while the Boks then also got a penalty try after a superb scrum five metres from the Irish tryline to get them home. Ireland kept a vocal Loftus and the rest of the South Africa on the edge of their seats when replacements Conor Murray and Ryan Baird touched down to make it 27-20, but the Boks held on to win the battle of the two top-ranked teams in the world. A few more snaps from yesterday - thank you @irishrugby, see you in Durban 👏#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/YEjiBAvQPq — Springboks (@Springboks) July 7, 2024 SA – Tries: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, penalty try; Conversions: Handre Pollard (2); Penalties: Pollard (2)