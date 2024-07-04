But the Bok mentor wants to flip the script when they face the Iere on Saturday, 5pm, at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld.

Last year’s World Cup group-stage defeat to Ireland and hearing their fans sing Zombie in Paris’ Stade de France really hurt coach Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks.

And in typical fashion, the Bok boss has taken to social media to spice things up, asking South African supporters to bring the gees in a battle of the fans.

🇿🇦 The guys and ladies coming to Loftus, trust me it will be special! You will definitely hear and feel the passionate support of the Irish fans - its amazing from my experience!! But also cant wait for them to hear how passionate 🇿🇦 fans are!! Its going to be a lekka day with… pic.twitter.com/zjcNK2dtqN — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 30, 2024

Sharing a video of Irish supporters singing Zombie at Stade de France, Erasmus wrote on X: “The guys and ladies coming to Loftus, trust me it will be special! You will definitely hear and feel the passionate support of the Irish fans – its amazing from my experience!! (sic)

“But also can’t wait for them to hear how passionate our fans are!! Its going to be a lekka day with small margins between the teams! No doubt the fan rivalry will spice up the game!” (sic)