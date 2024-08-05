The 35-year-old’s last game for the Sharks was on 2 May against the Lions in a United Rugby Championship clash as speculation grew that the injury suffered could spell the end of his career.

Oosthuizen, who represented the Springboks in 30 Tests, tells the Sharks website: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from professional rugby.

“After 17 incredible years on the field, the time has come for me to step away from the sport I love so dearly. I began my journey with the Cheetahs and had the honour of playing for several special clubs, including the Sharks and the Sale Sharks, before returning to the Sharks, where my career has come to an unexpected end.

“This decision has been one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make. While this is not the ending I envisioned, I recognise the importance of prioritising my health so that I can be there for my beautiful family…”