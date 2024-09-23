The Springboks blew a 17-point lead and Manie Libbok missed a last-minute shot at goal, as they went downed to Argentina by one point (29-28) in their Rugby Championship clash at Santiago del Estero on Saturday.
It was log leaders South Africa’s (19 points) first loss in this year’s tournament after back-to-back wins over Australia and New Zealand respectively, and that saw the second-placed Los Pumas [14) close the gap between them and SA to five points ahead of this week’s title decider in Nelspruit.
But as Salmaan Moerat, stand-in captain for the rested skipper Siya Kolisi, pointed out afterwards, it was a game they could have won if the drop-off in intensity and discipline did not happen after wing Kurt-Lee Arendse got yellow carded in the 17th minute for a questionable high tackle on Los Pumas pivot Tomas Albornoz.
Before that incident, the Springboks were on the rampage as Aphelele Fassi opened the scoring – running a beautiful inside line off a Handre Pollard pass (7-0).
Jesse Kriel then got into the action (14-0) after another Bok foray into the 22 before Pollard slotted a penalty to stun a partisan Santiago crowd into silence with a 17-0 lead after nine minutes.
Los Pumas started finding their attacking mojo as Mateo Carreras ran in untouched from a Santiago Chocobares linebreak after 14 minutes (17-7).
And after Arendse got sin-binned the Pumas attack rolled again with Carreras this time assisting in sending Pablo Matera away (17-14).
Joel Sclavi then bulldozed over Makazole Mapimpi for Argentina’s third try (21-17), before Albornoz extended the lead at 35 minutes – dummying Mapimpi and running through to score (26-17).
SA, however, regrouped with Cobus Reinach taking a quick tap penalty and scoring (26-22) shortly before half-time.
Penalties by Pollard and replacement No.10 Manie Libbok put South Africa back in the lead (28-26) in a stop-start second half in a vuurwarme Santiago (36 degrees Celsius), but the home side refused to go away.
The Pumas got rewarded for being harregat with Albornoz slotting a 68th-minute three-pointer to go ahead 29-28.
Then with a minute left to play, Libbok should have won the game for the Boks with his shot at goal, but he pulled his shot well wide of the left hand upright from about 30-odd metres out.
Argentina – Tries: Mateo Carreras, Pablo Matera, Joel Sclavi and Tomas Albornoz; Conversions: Albornoz (3); Penalty: Albornoz
South Africa – Tries: Aphelele Fassi, Jesse Kriel and Cobus Reinach; Conversions: Handré Pollard (2); Penalties: Pollard (2) and Manie Libbok.