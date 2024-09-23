The Springboks blew a 17-point lead and Manie Libbok missed a last-minute shot at goal, as they went downed to Argentina by one point (29-28) in their Rugby Championship clash at Santiago del Estero on Saturday. It was log leaders South Africa’s (19 points) first loss in this year’s tournament after back-to-back wins over Australia and New Zealand respectively, and that saw the second-placed Los Pumas [14) close the gap between them and SA to five points ahead of this week’s title decider in Nelspruit.

But as Salmaan Moerat, stand-in captain for the rested skipper Siya Kolisi, pointed out afterwards, it was a game they could have won if the drop-off in intensity and discipline did not happen after wing Kurt-Lee Arendse got yellow carded in the 17th minute for a questionable high tackle on Los Pumas pivot Tomas Albornoz. Before that incident, the Springboks were on the rampage as Aphelele Fassi opened the scoring – running a beautiful inside line off a Handre Pollard pass (7-0). Match report: No miracle escape in Santiago del Estero, with the Pumas' win setting up a title decider in Nelspruit next weekend - more here: https://t.co/XHuQKKdUjJ 👀#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #ARGvRSA pic.twitter.com/ifZpm2WO6y — Springboks (@Springboks) September 21, 2024 A tough outing in Argentina, but we have one week to fix it...#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/UkrpIptfXG — Springboks (@Springboks) September 22, 2024 Jesse Kriel then got into the action (14-0) after another Bok foray into the 22 before Pollard slotted a penalty to stun a partisan Santiago crowd into silence with a 17-0 lead after nine minutes.

Los Pumas started finding their attacking mojo as Mateo Carreras ran in untouched from a Santiago Chocobares linebreak after 14 minutes (17-7). And after Arendse got sin-binned the Pumas attack rolled again with Carreras this time assisting in sending Pablo Matera away (17-14). Joel Sclavi then bulldozed over Makazole Mapimpi for Argentina’s third try (21-17), before Albornoz extended the lead at 35 minutes – dummying Mapimpi and running through to score (26-17).

SA, however, regrouped with Cobus Reinach taking a quick tap penalty and scoring (26-22) shortly before half-time. “We learned a few lessons which we’ll take into the next game” - more here: https://t.co/hTEMPe5nKl 🔥#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold — Springboks (@Springboks) September 23, 2024 Penalties by Pollard and replacement No.10 Manie Libbok put South Africa back in the lead (28-26) in a stop-start second half in a vuurwarme Santiago (36 degrees Celsius), but the home side refused to go away. The Pumas got rewarded for being harregat with Albornoz slotting a 68th-minute three-pointer to go ahead 29-28.