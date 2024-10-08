Former Springbok Gio Aplon reckons mense that are writing off coach Scott Robertson’s All Blacks because of back-to-back losses to his old team, moet hulle koppe laat lees. South Africa won the Rugby Championship this year, with the All Blacks finishing in second place, but Aplon reckons the Boks can’t afford to rest easy.

The former Stormers fullback tells Behind the Ruck podcast: “They are breaking the [defensive] line at ease, they are finding their feet. “For them to have come to Ellis Park and Cape Town and lose by four and six points [to South Africa] is helluva good. “[Against] the No.1 team in the world – the trendsetters – by [missed] opportunities, tells you they are going somewhere.”