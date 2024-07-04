Only this time Hlekani, who like Springbok captain Siya Kolisi hails from the Gqeberha township of Zwide, will do it as a flanker after helping his team klap Fiji 57-7 at lock in South Africa’s tournament opening game of Pool C.

Bathobile Hlekani will get another chance to wreak havoc when the Junior Springboks face Argentina in today’s 7pm World Rugby U20 Championship match at Danie Craven Stadium.

Beauty from the Baby Boks 🤩



The hosts are running riot in Cape Town 🇿🇦#WorldRugbyU20s | #RSAvFIJ | @SAJuniorRugby pic.twitter.com/WJmApgtKWo — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 29, 2024

Hlekani received the Man of the Match award as he manhandled the Fijians in defence and attack and Baby Boks coach Bafana Nhleko will once again look to him to bring the mongrel against a physical Argentina side.

And even though the Pumitas got klapped 40-22 by England, Nhleko knows how dangerous the South Americans can be and says: “When we faced them two months ago in Australia, as well as during a strong first-half showing against England on Saturday, Argentina displayed their impressive forward power, so we have to be prepared to deal with that.”

TODAY’S U20 CHAMPS FIXTURES: