Manie Libbok is back in the Springbok picture after he and Handré Pollard were named as the only flyhalf options in South Africa’s 28-man squad for next week’s Rugby Championship (TRC) clash against Argentina. The Springboks tackle Los Pumas in Santiago del Estero, with coach Rassie Erasmus deciding to give seven players a rest because of a heavy workload in their back-to-back victories over Australia and New Zealand respectively.

One of the players rested is rookie flyhalf sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who has played in all eight Springbok Test matches this year. Veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe (prop), Pieter-Steph du Toit (loose forward), Damian de Allende (centre), Cheslin Kolbe (wing) and fullback Willie le Roux will also stay at home. RESTED: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu And after being dropped for the second Test against the All Blacks, Stormers loose-forward Ben-Janson Dixon gets a shot at redemption after being picked for the Argentina tour, with Johan Grobbelaar also recalled to the Bok squad after being chopped for the home series against New Zealand.

With Feinberg-Mngomezulu rested, Libbok now gets the chance to prove to Erasmus he is still the Bok team’s hottest property to run the attack, when it comes to playing their new attacking brand of rugby. The Stormers pivot has only played in two Tests this season – one against Portugal and as a replacement in their 30-12 win over Australia. Erasmus says: “Some players, such as Johan Grobbelaar, Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse, and Canan Moodie – to name a few – will benefit immensely from more game time at this level…

"We know how gruelling it's going to be over there and that it will take a massive effort to beat Argentina at home." SPRINGBOK SQUAD V ARGENTINA FORWARDS: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Ben-Jason Dixon, Siya Kolisi (capt), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marcon van Staden and Jasper Wiese.