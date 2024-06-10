Rassie Erasmus made good on his promise of blooding new talent as the Springbok coach named 11 uncapped players in their 35-man squad for their one-off Test against Wales later this month. The squad will pull together in Pretoria today, ahead of the 22 June Twickenham Test.

Among the hopefuls are uncapped Stormers quartet – utility back Sacha Feinberg- Mngomezulu, front-rowers Andre-Hugo Venter and Neethling Fouche and loose-forward Ben-Jason Dixon. They are joined by fellow uncapped players and Lions stars Jordan Hendrikse, Quan Horn, Edwill van der Merwe and Morne van den Berg as well as Sharks ysters Phepsi Buthelezi, Siya Masuku and Ethan Hooker. FRONT UP: Fouche and Venter Handre Pollard has also been included in the squad, although he and banned No.8 Jasper Wiese won’t be eligible to play against Wales, because of the Test falling outside World Rugby’s official international window.

Injured players who were not selected are Steven Kitshoff, Lood de Jager, Lukhanyo Am, Damian Willemse and Jaden Hendrikse among others. Erasmus is happy with his squad and says: “We selected a group of players featuring a good mix of youth and experience, and in terms of the young players especially, we believe they have the potential to make the step-up to top international rugby.” The four Kaapse rookies bring the total Stormers players in the squad to nine, with Joseph Dweba, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Evan Roos and Manie Libbok also cracking the nod.