Damian Willemse delivered an inspired performance at flyhalf to snap the Stormers’ losing streak against Munster by klapping the Iere 34-19 in the Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium. With the game in the balance and the Stormers leading 21-19 with 13 minutes to play, Willemse converted a penalty and then slotted a drop goal before Ruhan Nel scored a second try for a bonus-point win.

The win sees the Stormers lift themselves off laaste plek and into 12th place on the URC standings. But what would have satisfied fans as well as coach John Dobson more, was the fact that the Kaapse span has finally buried the Munster doekom after five losses. SCORED TWICE: No.13 Nel And true to Stormers attack coach Dawie Snyman’s promise ahead of Saturday’s clash, the Kapenaars made a fast start when wing Suleiman Hartzenberg scored after an intercept from within his own 22 for the opening try in the sixth minute minute [7-0]. But the clash turned into a bit of an arm-wrestle before Munster struck back after 17 minutes with a Tom Farrell try after a Willemse kick was charged down and then took the lead nine minutes later via an Eoghan Clarke five-pointer from a rolling maul [12-7].

The Kapenaars regained some of that early momentum when Marcel Theunissen crossed the chalk from a quick tap to give the hosts a 14-12 half-time lead. Another fast start to the second half saw the Stormers extend their lead in the 46th minute, as Nel scored his first try of the night after the ball went through the hands in the backline [21-12]. Nel Steals the Show!⚡



Ruhan Nel snatches the spotlight with a stunning intercept to seal the match 🥶@Vodacom #URC | #STOvMUN pic.twitter.com/IGLMcNiX85 — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) October 19, 2024 But when Gavin Coombes scored Munster’s third from close quarters, the visitors were back in touching distance and the Cape fans were paaping.

The Stormers, though, rallied as Willemse rose to the occasion before Nel’s late intercept try. ⚡️ @TheStormers in full flow ✨



No stopping this kind of score 🙌@Vodacom #URC | #STOvMUN pic.twitter.com/pnsex9S89k — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) October 19, 2024 Stormers 34 (14) - Munster 19 (12) Stormers – Tries: Sulieman Hartzeneberg, Marcell Theunissen and Ruhan Nel (2); Conversions: Damian Willemse; Penalty: Willemse; Drop-goal: Willemse.