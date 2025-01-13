BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM IF IT weren’t for coach Nuno Espirito Santo and his Nottingham Forest manskappe, Liverpool would have been unbeaten to date this season.

Instead, the only swartkol next to coach Arne Slot’s team’s name is that 1-0 defeat to Forest in September last year - their only loss of the Premier League to date. It wasn’t a gelukskoot for Forest either, as Callum Hudson-Odoi, who scored the winner against the Reds in that game, and his pals are currently in third place on the standings - just six points behind the Reds, who have a game in hand. IN FOR A TOUGH OUTING: Arne Slot Of setting the record straight against Forest, Slot says: “We have to do better than that game, that is clear…

“We have to look into the details [for] what we can do better than that game.” Of Forest drukking and possibly being title contenders, the Liverpool boss adds: “I’ve always said that you can judge the table best halfway through the season, and that moment is there now, so if Forest is up there with us, with Arsenal, Chelsea, [Manchester] City and all the others, then they definitely are a team that’s in competition with us and with the other teams. “And they deserve to be treated like this if you look at the way they play, if you look at their results. So it’s going to be a very difficult challenge to get a result.”