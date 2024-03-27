Stormers winger Sulieman Hartzenberg may be fasting, but after his hattrick of tries last weekend’s 43-21 win over Edinburgh, the blitzige winger seems faster. Hartzenberg and Stormers captain Salmaan Moerat were standout performers as coach john Dobson’s manne returned to action in the United Rugby Championship and reignited their push for the playoffs.

Their form belies the fact that the Muslim stars are observing the holy month of Ramadaan. Now Hartzenberg has revealed some of the secrets of his Pwasa power as they prepare for this weekend’s clash against Ulster at Cape Town Stadium - and it’s definitely not samossas. Focused: Stormers skipper Salmaan Moerat, second right. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix He explains: Every one does their own thing.

“But I just space out the [supplements and hydration] accordingly. “I have a protein shake at night and in the morning for a boost, because you lose a lot fluids and muscle as well. “So you have to maintain that

“It’s not about eating more, it’s more about understanding your body refuels and asking other people what they do. “Say if Salmaan eats oats, then maybe I try oats and something else. And if it’s not working for you, try something different and see if that works.” With the game kicking off at 7.15pm, Hartzenberg will be able to break his fast before taking to the pitch.

No excuses: Labeeb Levy.Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix Stormers skills coach Labeeb Levy adds that it’s not just the body that benefits from fasting, saying the players have honed their minds too. He explains: “Ramadaan is also meant to make you mentally strong, and they know it. “They would’ve grown up with that mindset, and would have a bit of mental toughness and tenacity, which they have shown.