Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks is hoping the runs will start to flow when they face USA at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua today at 4.30pm. Hendricks and the rest of South Africa’s top order has not enjoyed a good T20 World Cup to date, yet the team won all four of their group matches heading into today’s Super 8 opener against the tournament’s co-hosts and surprise package USA.

With pitches favouring bowlers thus far, Hendricks says: “It has been challenging. As a batter you want to go out there and score runs, so it can be frustrating. My turn: Maharaj, right, is key. Picture: supplied “But it seems like that’s the nature of the wickets [in the tournament]. We would have loved to have scored more runs than we did and hopefully going forward can get onto better pitches and the batters can score some runs.” The Proteas could go into the match with two spinners - picking both Keshav Maharaj and Tabraz Shamsi.