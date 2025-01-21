BY DEAN CLOETE STORMERS tighthead prop Neethling Fouche signed a new three-year contract with the franchise on Tuesday and forwards coach Rito Hlungwani couldn’t be happier about it.

Praising the 32-year-old’s work on and off the field, Hlungwani believes it was key for the franchise to get him to sign on. Knocked out of the Champions Cup last weekend, the Stormers gear up to face Leinster in the United Rugby Championship this weekend. Fouche could swap roles with Springbok Frans Malherbe for the clash against the Irish big guns, after starting in the defeat to Racing 92 at the weekend.

But whatever his role will be this weekend, Hlungwani is convinced that his slim prop will make a big impact on the team. HAPPY COACH: Rito Hlungwani The coach says: “I am very happy with [him extending his contract], he is a highly experienced prop and it’s a massive gain to keep someone of that stature in our team.” Hlungwani adds of exactly what it is that Neethling brings to the table: “He’s quite intelligent, he’s a smart guy, I think he’s got a masters degree in psychology, so you have to be careful with what you say in front of him. He challenges you in a good way. Everyone loves him in the team.