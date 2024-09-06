An 18-year-old schoolboy living with his family of nine in a squatter camp in Strand called Wag ‘n Bietjie is appealing for assistance with soccer gear after he was selected to play at a tournament in Johannesburg later this month. Ayabonga Ndabankulu, a Grade 12 learner at Nomzamo High School, started playing soccer at the age of 12 and joined Helderberg Cosmo Football Club.

“My favourite position is centreback but I can also play right-back. My parents are not working and the money my father receives from a few days of work is not even enough for us to put something on the table,” he says. The team has been selected to play in a tournament at Dr SB Radebe Foundation in Johannesburg on 21 September, but said that he has been struggling with soccer boots, shin guards, black long sleeve second skin sweaters and tights. “My current pair of soccer boots which I am playing in I received from my friend a while ago but the togs are finished now. I tried patching it but it is broken beyond repair so it is uncomfortable playing like that,” says Ayabonga.

“I am looking forward to the tournament, this is an opportunity I take with both hands because after school I would like to study further by getting into a tertiary institution and studying teaching. Ayabonga’s dad, Temba Ndabankulu, says he would love to assist his son but he is not financially able to. “Financially it is hectic. I am the only one working and I work on a farm one or two days a week then it is done. I am not always guaranteed work and whatever money I get goes towards my family.”