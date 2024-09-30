The Stormers blaas’d an early 10-point lead in their opening game of the United Rugby Championship to go down 37-24 to Ospreys on Saturday at Dunraven Brewery Field. The Kapenaars got the ball rolling early with their attack as Leolin Zas scored from a neat crosskick by Jurie Mathee (7-0) before Ospreys replied through a Dan Edwards penalty to make it 7-3 after seven minutes.

Two penalties by Mathee after some consistent Stormers pressure saw the visitors increase their lead to 13-3. But the momentum started to shift with Ospreys captain Jac Morgan diving over from close quarters (13-10). Defeat in Bridgend in our season opener. #OSPvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/g8XrQFptBE — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) September 28, 2024 Edwards slotted a second penalty to tie things up with two minutes of the first half left, before the Stormers regained the lead after a breakdown steal with Mathee slotting the kick for a 16-13 lead at the break.

After the break, Damian Willemse announced his return to play after four months out with a hand injury with a drop goal to put the Stormers 19-13 ahead. Ospreys, however, regained the lead when scrumhalf Reuben Morgan-Williams dove over and Edwards slotted a droppie of his own to put the hosts 23-19 up after 52 minutes. They then threatened to run away with the game when Morgan-Williams caught his chip-and-chase before offloading to Edwards to dive over under the sticks (30-19).

But with 10 minutes to go it looked like it was game back on when towering lock JD Schickerling powered his way over for his team’s second try – just for Ospreys to close off the match with a penalty try from a rolling maul at the death. Ospreys – Tries: Jac Morgan, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Dan Edwards and penalty try; Conversions: Edwards (3), Penalties: Edwards (2), Dropgoal: Edwards. Stormers – Tries: Leolin Zas and JD Schickerling, Conversion: Jurie Mathee; Penalties: Mathee (3), Drop goal: Damian Willemse.