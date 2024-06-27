Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks when they run out at Loftus Versfeld for the first of two Test against Ireland on July 6. Springbok coach, Rassie Erasmus, confirmed the return of Kolisi as leader of the Boks for the Irish series that kicks off next week, after much speculation about the two-time Rugby World Cup-winner’s future as leader. As well as his place within the Bok side.

This after Kolisi got criticised by his club Racing 92’s owner Jacky Lorenzettifor being an ‘unfit, overweight, and invisible’ player after the team got knock out in the playoffs of the French Top14. Straight shooter: Erasmus. Photo: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK Erasmus is having none of it and stands by his captain saying: “Ja nee, Siya will be captain and Siya will play six flank and Siya is fit and Siya has got no injury and Siya is not fat, Siya is not transparent.” The Bok boss also weighed in on recent comments about the Boks and Irish not having any love lost between them after retired Irish wing Simon Zebo said Erasmus hates the visiting team.