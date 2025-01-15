THE Anrich Nortje-ICC tournament curse has struck again! Just days after being announced in the Proteas’ 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan next month, the vinninge bowler was withdrawn today, due to a back injury.

The 31-year-old underwent scans on Monday afternoon, which revealed the extent of the injury, which has also ruled him out of the SA20. Nortje has a long history of injuries curtailing his participation in major ICC 50-over events. He missed the 2019 one-day international World Cup in England and Wales with a fractured thumb.

The Uitenhage-born speedster was then ruled out of a second successive ODI World Cup in India in 2023, due to a persistent back problem. The stress fracture in his back kept him from running in for the Pretoria Capitals in SA20 last year as well. Nortje also suffered a toe injury on the eve of the Proteas’ home white-ball summer, which ruled him out of both the T20 and ODI series against Pakistan.

Despite all these flashing lights related to Nortjé’s injury record, Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter still placed his “trust” in the 31-year-old for the Champions Trophy. Walter will now have to quickly reassess his options, with Nandré Burger and Lizaad Williams also still on the injury list. The most likely replacement for Nortje is Titans and Joburg Super Kings fast bowler Gerald Coetzee.