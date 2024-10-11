Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland is taking aim at yet another goal-scoring record when he lines up for Norway against Slovenia tonight at 8.45pm. At just 24, Haaland could become his country’s all-time leading goal-scorer if he scores a double in their Nations League B3 clash.

With 32 strikes for Norway, Haaland is just one behind Jörgen Juve, who retired in 1940. Haaland has played only 35 games to date and is quoted by the UK’s Telegraph saying of possibly eclipsing his country’s long-standing record: “It will be nice to beat it one day…” Unbeaten: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. Picture: EPA/FILIP SINGER Haaland also hit back at mense saying he doesn’t smaak to play for the national team, adding: “I haven’t thought about that [international retirement] yet. Some of you have tried to paint a picture that I don’t want to play for the national team, but you can bury that now.

“You can see how much I like to play for the national team. I really enjoy it.” While Haaland and his brasse play in the second tier of the Nations League, there will be some lekker big-gun action this weekend. In group A1, winless Scotland travel to second-placed Croatia at 6pm, while Cristiano Ronaldo and his unbeaten log leaders Portugal (on six points) travel to third-placed Poland (level on three points with Croatia in second).

In Group A3, log leaders Germany (level on four points with Netherlands in second) face third-placed Bosnia-Herzegovina (one point) away, with the Dutch travelling to last-placed Hungary (also one point) at the same time (8.45pm). With Group A1 having played last night, Group A4 is the final group in action this weekend, with Denmark (in pole position on six points) facing fellow unbeaten team Spain (four points) tomorrow, with Serbia (one point) hosting Switzerland (0) also at 8.45pm tomorrow night. Nations League group A fixtures