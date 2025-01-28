MI CAPE Town wants a double shot at making the SA20 final for the first time ever.

And the two-time wooden-spooners have every shot at making it third-time lucky.

Heading into their eighth match of the 2025 season, the Capetonians are second to Paarl Royals on the log and with only three rounds left to play, have every chance of finishing in the top two.

Doing so will mean they get two shots at making the final - first in Qualifier 1 against the other top two side - and then another opportunity - should they lose that game - in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams.