BY DEAN CLOETE
MI CAPE Town wants a double shot at making the SA20 final for the first time ever.
And the two-time wooden-spooners have every shot at making it third-time lucky.
Heading into their eighth match of the 2025 season, the Capetonians are second to Paarl Royals on the log and with only three rounds left to play, have every chance of finishing in the top two.
Doing so will mean they get two shots at making the final - first in Qualifier 1 against the other top two side - and then another opportunity - should they lose that game - in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams.
The winners of the Qualifies will then do battle in the final at the Wanderers next Saturday.
It’s hoeka that day MI star Geoge Linde has in his sights as they gear up to host Aiden Markram and his third-placed Sunrisers Eastern Cape brasse on Wednesday.
Linde says in an interview posted on the team’s website of how they’ll approach the run-in to the playoffs: “We’ve not been in a situation where we’ve gotten into the knockouts before. Because we’ve got so many world class players and international players in the team, you try not to try too hard.
“You try and stay relaxed, in your game plan to compete. It gets the best out of me. It is the first time we won back to back, so I think it is good momentum for the coming games. We know how important it is getting into the top two because it gives us two cracks.”