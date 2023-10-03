City go into the showdown against Amakhosi having lost their MTN8 quarterfinal earlier this season 2-1 due to an Ashley du Preez counter and a late goal from Edson Castillo.

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has warned his manne to be wary of a sucker punch from Kaizer Chiefs in Tuesday’s 7.30pm PSL clash at FNB Stadium.

But buoyed by a 3-1 iKapa derby win over Cape Town Spurs, in which they found back from conceding an Ashley Cupido opener from a lightning-quick raid, Tinkler is confident his ninth-placed side can leapfrog sixth-placed Chiefs who they trail nine points to 10.

Next up, AmaKhosi tomorrow night 💪 pic.twitter.com/CygOR0s5B4 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 2, 2023

Tinkler says: “Teams who play against us on the counter tend to hurt us, but we have gotten better at defending against that

“[Chiefs] are slightly different now from when we played them in the beginning of the season - they have more structure, more organisation.