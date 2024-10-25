John Dobson and his Stormers manne wil die yaardt warm maak vir Glasgow Warriors in Saturday’s 2pm clash in the United Rugby Championship at Danie Craven Stadium. With temperatures set to rise to around 30 degrees Celsius ahead of kick-off-time in Stellenbosch the Kaapse span is on the hunt for a second home win after klapping Munster 34-19 at Cape Town Stadium last week saw coach Dobson’s team rise to 12th with 10 points in the URC standings.

A win with a bonus-point over defending champions Glasgow could see the Kapenaars move into the top eight ahead of a month-long break for November’s Test matches. Bring die gees: John Dobson: Picture: SteveHaagSports/INPHO/Shutterstock The Scottish visitors het lekke gelewe in recent meetings with the Stormers at their Scotstoun home by winnig drie in ‘n ry – including last season’s 27-10 quarterfinal result. But with the heat in Stellenbosch, Dobson says of his team wanting to give Glasgow ‘n warme klap: “There is so much desperation from within this team to do well. We don’t have a good record against Glasgow, but all three of the last games have been at Scotstoun Stadium.

“They are the defending URC champions and it’s our last home game before the break. It’s a big one for us.” Here is our team to take on Glasgow Warriors in a @Vodacom #URC clash in Stellenbosch on Saturday.



📢 Team announcement https://t.co/QASGSxA4sm

🎟️ Tickets https://t.co/KDey12a2Ks #STOvGLA #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/WizoQeoVfI — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 25, 2024 He adds of how a big win will put the Stormers back innie playoff mix: “If we get it right, it means we have won three out of five, having already toured, so we will be hard in the mix. It’s going to be a vibe in Stellenbosch.” Meanwhile, the Bulls will look to end their URC tour on a high when they tackle Benetton in tonight’s 8.35pm kickoff in Treviso.

John Plumtree’s Springbok gelaaide Sharks outfit host Munster in tomorrow’s 4pm start at Kings Durban before the Lions battle Leinster in a big top-of-the-table clash at 6.15pm in Dublin. Weekend’s other URC fixtures Today: Benetton v Bulls; Scarlets v Zebre (both 8.35pm)