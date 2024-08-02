Chad le Clos will klou vas to his Olympic dream, despite a shoulder injury looking to derail his plans in Paris. Le Clos, a gold medallist in the 200m men’s butterfly event at the 2012 Olympic Games in London where he famously touched down ahead of Michael Phelps, will go for glory once again when he lines up in Heat 2 of the 100m men’s butterfly event at 11.03am today.

Now a 32-year-old ou “ballie” - his own words - in swimming terms, Le Clos is also battling a shoulder injury ahead of today’s race. He tells Team SA’s website: “I suffered a shoulder tear four weeks ago when a kid jumped on me when I was swimming and my shoulder popped out. It will have recovered but the inflammation and damage done has affected me. Three weeks ago I was crying every day. Big promise: Prudence Sekgodiso. Picture: EPA/Jalal Morchidi “I’ll be devastated if I can’t compete… it will be one of the worst moments in my career.

“I’ve put so much into it. I’m now 32, a ballie, a pensioner in swimming terms. My body feels like it’s 40. I’ve bled for this sport, bled for my country. I’m a patriot. I’ve been written off so many times, but I can assure you, if my shoulder holds up, I’ll make that final and then watch out. I’m a dog. I don’t crumble under the lights or pressure. I’ll be in the mix. Quote me on that..” While Le Clos will be one to watch in the swimming pool today, big things are expected of Prudence Sekgodiso in the 800m track event for women. Sekgodiso runs in Heat 2 tonight at 7.54pm and enters the Games as a serious gold medal contender.

Team SA weekend schedule Today Golf

Erik van Rooyen (9am) Rowing John Smith and Chris Baxter (men’s coxless pair final B, 10.42am)

Swimming Chad le Clos and Matthew Sates (men’s 100m butterfly, 11.03am) Rebecca Meder (women’s 200m individual medley, 11.30am)

Athletics Ryan Mphahlele (men’s 1500m Heat 1, 11.10am) Tshepo Tshite (men’s 1500m Heat 2, 11.21am).

Prudence Sekgodiso (women’s 800m Heat 2, 7.54pm) Hockey Team SA men v France (7.45pm)

Saturday Rowing Paige Badenhorst (women’s singles sculls final C, 9.30am)