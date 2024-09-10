The South African Youth Kung Fu team under the leadership of Kung Fu World Champion, Muhammad Junaid “MJ.Li” Chafeker departed from Cape Town International Airport yesterday morning for the 19th Hong Kong International Wushu Kung Fu Championships. After the success of the South African Youth Team at the second Africa International Youth Kung Fu Championships in March, where they were crowned Southern Africa champions, nine athletes were selected to compete in the Hong Kong International Showcase this month.

The team is the only South African and African team that will compete at the global tournament on 13-16 September at the Ma On Shan Olympic Venue in Hong Kong. Accomplished: Saifullah Chafeke. Picture: supplied More than 3000 athletes from 32 countries across the world will compete in Chinese Kickboxing Full Contact, TaiChi, Individual Taolu Kata and Group Synchronised Events and Weapons divisions. After months of training, MJ Li says the team is well prepared, and he will also compete in the Professional Athletes Division in the hopes of also adding to the medals tally of the South African Chin Woo Kung Fu team.

“A massive shout-out to all who supported us. We will work very hard to represent South Africa and bring back the gold. Inshallah Amin, God willing, bismillah, in the name of God only. The team will go live regularly on social media platforms while in Hong Kong and keep the country posted regarding the results,” he says. MJ Li previously took two youth teams to this championship where they won two gold medals, two silver and three bronze medals in 2018, and the following year they came home with seven gold and two silver medals. “Four senior athletes in the South African team have eight years of experience, having previously won gold, silver, bronze in Hong Kong, Turkiye, Botswana and the Africa Youth Kung Fu Championship in Cape Town.