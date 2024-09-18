With very little support, the South African Youth Kung Fu Team managed to win whopping 16 medals and four trophies at this year’s 19th Hong Kong International Wushu Kung Fu Championships. The tournament took place from 13-16 September at the Ma On Shan Sports Centre in Hong Kong.

The team of nine members was the only African team to compete at the global tournament, under the leadership of world Kung Fu champion Muhammad Junaid Chafeker aka MJ Li. The team scooped seven gold medals, three silver and six bronze, as well as four trophies for Group and Team Synchronized Events. Champions: SA team with their medals in Hong Kong. Picture: supplied Speaking to the Daily Voice from Hong Kong yesterday, Chafeker said their medal haul was well-deserved.

He described the overall competition as tough as there were a lot of big and established teams including from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia and Russia just to name a few. MJ says: “In the perspective of our preparation, hard work and how much we prepared over the months we were not prepared to let ourselves down and most importantly South Africa. We are overjoyed but also very tired. “We are appreciative of everyone who came on board to support us over the months.

“We raised funds as we got no support from Government except Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, some local businesses, NGOs, our parents who worked hard and my foundation who helped financially with some of the athletes.” .Ready, Set, Fight: Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, right, in action. Picture: supplied Chafeker bagged two gold medals in the Professional Athletes Division and was also conferred the honour of being appointed as an International Ambassador for The Hong Kong International Wushu Kung Fu Championship, an award and appointment given to him by the Hong Kong Organizing Committee. The youngest members of the team are two 11-year-olds, Safiyah Parker and Muhammad Ali Chafeker, who each won a gold medal in the Dual Sparring Division and bronze in the Individual Taolu Kata Division.