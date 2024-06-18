The 2007 World Cup-winning coach with the Springboks guided his Bulls team to a home final in the tournament against Scotland Glasgow Warriors this week.

Jake White says beating Leinster 25-20 in their United Rugby Championship semifinal at Loftus Versfeld at the weekend ranks as one of his best club games ever.

Proud: Bulls’ Jake White. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

But they had to pull out all the stops to beat Ireland… ahem, Leinster whose hele span are Irish internationals.

Asked where this win ranked in his career, White says: “I was lucky enough with the Brumbies to beat the British and Irish Lions, I was also lucky at the Bulls to beat South Africa A in Cape Town.

“But I would say man for man, and the pressure that comes with the game like this - especially because Ireland are coming here in three weeks’ time, those are probably the added bonus that this would rank as one of the best club results I’ve had… this Irish team has beaten the All Blacks and the Springboks.”