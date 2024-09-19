South Africa has bagged another silver medal on the world stage thanks to Mitchells Plain powerlifter Haroun Pietersen. Pietersen, 36, who currently resides in Johannesburg, represented South Africa in the Asia, Africa, Pacific Powerlifting Championship held in Potchefstroom and came back decorated with a silver medal for his efforts in the Equipped Powerlifting 105kg category.

The muscle man, with his equally-impressive full beard, participated in the open class section performing a 305 kg squat, 207.5 kg benchpress, and 282.5kg deadlift. Haroun says: “This was my second international event. However this one meant so much to me because I dedicated it to my parents who passed on when I was young. Pumped up: Spiertier Haroun. Picture: supplied “My parents always stood behind me and supported me and only wanted the best for me, they would've been proud.”

A pumped-up Haroun thrilled the audience as he jumped up and down when his name was announced as a medallist. He explains: “It’s always been a dream of mine to represent South Africa in sports, so winning this made me realise my dreams are materialising. “Besides that, the celebration was for my home town…because people don't understand the fight someone from the Cape Flats has to go through to get to such a level where you get to rep the green and gold.

“Again it shows, as much as we are faced with adversity and struggle, it teaches us that when we walk out to the real world, we are inspirational and powerful people, not only to others but to ourselves as well.” Showed his medal: Pietersen. Picture: supplied Haroun has now qualified to represent South Africa in the upcoming Commonwealth Powerlifting and Benchpress Championships October. He however needs to raise around R30 000 in order to participate there.