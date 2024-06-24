Ex-Stormer Huw Jones broke Bulls hearts on Saturday when he scored the try that would see Glasgow Warriors win their second United Rugby Championship title on Saturday. The Warriors klapped the Bulls 21-16 at a packed Loftus Versfeld as coach Jake White’s manskap lost in the final of the URC for a second time after the Stormers downed them in 2022.

White’s team were hot favourites to lift the trophy having lost only one game (to Munter) all season at their Pretoria fortress. Winning score: Huw Jones. Picture: Picture Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix And after a fast start that would see flyhalf Johan Goosen convert two penalty goals and converting Marco van Staden’s try for a 13-0 lead, it seemed that it would be a procession up to the final whistle. But the Franco Smith-coached Warriors had other ideas as they steadily built their way into the contest by using some of the Bulls’ own tactics of putting on pressure with up-and-unders for their wingers Kyle Steyn and Sebastian Cancellieri to chase.

The plan worked well as the Warriors would get a crucial score before half-time when lock Scott Cummings dotted down and scrumhalf George Horne converted to set up a 13-7 half-time score. Champs: Warriors celebrate winning at Loftus. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix And the Scots continued to frustrate the Bulls with their high-ball tactics in the second half as captain Ruan Nortje admitted after the game that it was the difference between the sides at the end of the day. Goosen would, however, extend the Bulls lead to 16-7 with his third penalty goal in the 51st minute but then suffered a huge blow when Glasgow replied with their second try through replacement hooker George Turner two minutes later and saw their lead cut to two points as Horne added the extras (16-14).