Mitchells Plain rugby legends Collegians has received a much need financial boost thanks to Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis. The rugby club received a generous donation of R200, 000 over the weekend after Hill-Lewis received a heartfelt motivational letter from Lentegeur ward councillor, Avron Plaatjies.

“This generous donation solidifies our dedication to youth development, providing young people with positive alternatives to the social ills in Mitchell's Plain,” Plaatjies explains. “I am incredibly proud of the Collegians Rugby Football Club and will continue to support their efforts to nurture young talent across Mitchell's Plain.” The Collegians Rugby Football Club, with a rich history of 47 years, has made a profound impact on players not only in the Plain but from across the Cape Flats.

The club has 270 primary and high school players along with 120 players on the senior teams. “This will assist us with getting them the necessary equipment to allow them to excel in rugby, and transport to attend matches, as the majority of our community faces extreme poverty,” executive member Faseegh Creighton says. Creighton says that their biggest challenge is not being able to play on their home field in Lentegeur, which has been out of use even before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, due to vandalism and land invaders.