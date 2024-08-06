After missing out on a podium finish in the men’s 100m at the Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday night, South African sprinter Akani Simbine has warned the world that he’s not done yet. Simbine set a new South African record with a blitsige time of 9.82s, but it wasn’t enough to win a medal as he finished fourth behind American Noah Lyles (9.79s), Jamaican Kishane Thompson (9.79s) and nog ’n American Fred Kerley (9.81s) in a thrilling race.

TEAMMATE: Benjamin Richardson Following the drama, Simbine is quoted by the Olympics website as saying: “It is a moment in history. There is no South African that has been in three Olympic finals and placed higher than me. “I am the one that is doing these things for the first time for every South African. That is a great thing on its own. “I might not be getting the medal but what I am doing is changing how sprinting is seen in South Africa and motivating a lot of kids.”