Carlos Alcaraz proved that he currently has no equal on the tennis court, when he, once again, beat 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the final at Wimbledon last night. In a repeat of last year’s decider which the 21-year-old also won, Alcaraz showed no mercy in a brutal display of power tennis and precision to win the match 6-2, 6-2 and 7-6.

Heading into the clash with a clear plan, Alcaraz won the toss and decided to receive first in an effort to put pressure on the 37-year-old Serbian’s serve. It worked a treat, as the first game of the match lasted almost 15 minutes with Alcaraz having five break points before eventually doing so to make a big statement up front. A dominant first set for @carlosalcaraz 🇪🇸#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vJfP5UyLM9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2024 An outrageous rally and sliding Alcaraz finish 😮‍💨



This point had to be today's Play of the Day, presented by @BarclaysUK#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5TK6siGB60 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2024