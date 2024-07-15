Carlos Alcaraz proved that he currently has no equal on the tennis court, when he, once again, beat 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the final at Wimbledon last night.
In a repeat of last year’s decider which the 21-year-old also won, Alcaraz showed no mercy in a brutal display of power tennis and precision to win the match 6-2, 6-2 and 7-6.
Heading into the clash with a clear plan, Alcaraz won the toss and decided to receive first in an effort to put pressure on the 37-year-old Serbian’s serve.
It worked a treat, as the first game of the match lasted almost 15 minutes with Alcaraz having five break points before eventually doing so to make a big statement up front.
And for the next 26 minutes of the set, it was all Alcaraz as he won it 6-2.
Djokovic fans would have hoped for a reset after the first set. But it wasn’t to be and Alcaraz was even more ruthless in the first game of the second set, breaking first up and then again in the eighth match for another 6-2 set win.
Djokovic looked better and fought back in the third set, but it wasn’t to be, as Alcaraz wrapped it up in the tie break to win in straight sets.
On Saturday, meanwhile, 28-year-old Czech Barbora Krejcikova won her second Grand Slam when she beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6 and 6-4.
