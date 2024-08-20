American UFC fighter Sean Strickland, who lost his middleweight belt to South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis in January, has launched an amazing attack on Mzansi. With UFC boss Dana White promising that if Du Plessis successfully defended his title against former two-time champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Australia over the weekend, he would bring the world’s largest MMA promotion to South Africa.

But even before the fight, Strickland took to X to write: “UFC if Dricus, wins you might have to go to SA. “Yall do you really want me going to a corrupt country with deep seated racism and poverty that is usually on the brink of a civil war?!?! Here’s the thing about South Africa.” UFC if Dricus, wins you might have to go to SA



"Here's the thing about South Africa" lol — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 16, 2024 He then added another post: “That country is so f****d. I fought there when I was a kid... poverty, racism, violence. It’s actually kinda sad especially for the children: I went to an orphanage and man... they don’t even try to be decent there.”

That country is so fucked.. I fought there when I was a kid.. poverty, racism, violence. It's actually kinda sad especially for the children:/ I went to an orphanage and man...... they don't even try to be decent there — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 16, 2024 Strickland took to social media again, after Du Plessis retained his belt by getting Adesanya to tap out in the fourth round, and wrote: “Time for war Dutch man......” After a back and forth with fans over South Africa, he then wrote another post saying: “You don’t want me there, I don’t either. Highest unemployment rate in the world. The 3rd worst crime rate in the world. It’s racist, unequal, you have small white wealthy minority and a poor black majority…” You don't want me there, I don't either



Las Vegas;) — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 18, 2024 He then concludes: “We will be fighting in the land of the free... You’re not ducking me Dutch man... I know you’re going to try... it’s not happening... Dana White ‘you’re next in line’. We’re bringing it back to America and the belt is staying back in America!”'