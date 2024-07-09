On the menu is two mouthwatering matches between No.1 seed Jannik Sinner and No.5 Daniil Medvedev, with No.3 and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also taking on American 12th seed Taylor Paul.

Things are heating up at Wimbledon today, with the start of the quarterfinal matches at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Of his clash with Russian Medvedev in a repeat of this year’s Australian Open final, Italian Sinner, who lost the first six of their 11 meetings before completely turning the tide and winning the next five, says: “I still think that every match has its own story...

DARK HORSE: Russian Medvedev. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

“In Australia we had two different matches in one match. It’s going to be tough for both of us.

“I practised with him [Medvedev] earlier in the week. He was playing really good. So it’s going to be tough.