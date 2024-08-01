It was a case of try and tri again for South Africa’s triathletes Henri Schoeman and Jamie Riddle in the men’s triathlon at the Olympic Games on Wednesday. Despite Schoeman leading the race for a while in the swimming event and Riddle taking the lead in cycling, the pair finished a disappointing 20th and 25th respectively, with Vicky van der Merwe finishing 46th in the women’s event.

In women’s single sculls rowing action, Paige Badenhorst had better luck than her compatriots, finishing her C/D semifinal in first place. But she is no longer racing for a medal and will fight for a placing in the final. Men’s coxless rowing pair John Smith and Chris Baxter finished fourth in the A/B semifinal and have qualified for the non-medal B final. With the women’s hockey team also going down 2-1 to Great Britain yesterday, SA will be hoping for more luck today.

Great Britain get their first win in the Women's Hockey at #Paris2024



For South Africa, it's another defeat.#ClosertoYourChampions pic.twitter.com/WlvMyMStUg — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 31, 2024 After winning her heat in the fastest time of all three heats, Tatjana Smith would have booked her place in the final of the 200m breaststroke when she lined up for the semifinals last night. Teammate Kaylene Corbett was kort on her heels in the heat and will be in tonight’s 9.11pm final that could see Smith claim a double gold at the Games. Pieter Coetze, who won his heat, booked his place in today’s men’s 200m backstroke final at 8.38pm in his semis last night.