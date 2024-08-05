With a gold medal in the 100m event, she moved level with Chad le Clos for most medals won as a South African Olympian, but trumps the veteran men’s swimmer in terms of weight of medals.

South Africa’s goue meisie Tatjana Smith has retired from swimming moments after becoming the country’s most decorated Olympian when she won the silver medal in a thrilling women’s 200m breaststroke race.

Le Clos has won one gold and three silvers, while Smith has two gold and two silvers after winning gold in the 200m and silver in the 100m breaststroke events in Tokyo oin 2021.

Her gold medal in the 100m in Paris also put her level with swimmer Penny Heyns and track star Caster Semenya for most golds won at an Olympics.

Afterwards she announced: “I’m officially done. It’s a relief, but I definitely know I’m probably, tomorrow, going to miss it already. It’s been a big part of my life, it’s 22 years that I’ve been swimming and it’s been a big part of my family's life and everything.”