Three-time Formula 1 champion Max’s father says Red Bull Racing “will explode” if it continues to lose key employees.

Red Bull Racing is falling apart according to Max Verstappen’s toppie Jos.

Jos, himself a former F1 driver, expressed his concerns over the recent departures of chief strategist Will Courtenay to McLaren, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to Audi-Sauber and design guru Adrian Newey to Aston Martin.

He adds of the growing instability under team principal Christian Horner: “It can’t go on this way. It will explode.

“There is tension here while he remains in position.”