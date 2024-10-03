Red Bull Racing is falling apart according to Max Verstappen’s toppie Jos.
Three-time Formula 1 champion Max’s father says Red Bull Racing “will explode” if it continues to lose key employees.
Jos, himself a former F1 driver, expressed his concerns over the recent departures of chief strategist Will Courtenay to McLaren, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to Audi-Sauber and design guru Adrian Newey to Aston Martin.
He adds of the growing instability under team principal Christian Horner: “It can’t go on this way. It will explode.
“There is tension here while he remains in position.”
Max still leads the F1 drivers’ standings and remains in position to win a fourth straight world championship, despite going winless in the last eight races.
And Jos says: “This is what I warned about.The team then says: ‘Oh, it doesn't matter, we have someone else’.
“But it’s too many people now [leaving].”
The next F1 race is on October 20.