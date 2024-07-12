by 360 Naijahits Media After a century-long wait, the Olympic Games is finally returning to Paris, the City of Lights, with the city set to be transformed into a global stage for athletes and fans alike.

Taking the reins after London, Paris will become the only city to host the Olympic Games for the third time. Paris Olympics Betting Guide The Olympic Games will captivate the world from July 24, with sports like rugby, football and handball kicking off the excitement. The rest of the games will take place from July 26 to August 11.

The Paris Olympics betting guide provides essential insights for betting on the 2024 Summer Games, including individual sports and overall medal counts. The guide covers a variety of topics and is a valuable resource for anyone looking to bet on the 2024 Summer Games. It provides essential information and insights that can help bettors make informed decisions and increase their chances of winning. Global sporting carnival

More than 10 500 athletes from around the world will compete for glory and national pride.

An estimated 350 000 hours of TV broadcast and billions of television viewers worldwide will make the Olympics 2024 one of the biggest events in sports history.

About 20 000 accredited journalists and 45 000 volunteers will keep the event engaging and appealing to global audiences.

With 35 venues in Paris and millions of spectators, the Olympics 2024 is set to create unforgettable moments for fans around the world.

Throughout the 19 days of competition in 32 sports, there will be 329 events and more than 750 sessions (ceremonies and competitions) in this iconic global sporting carnival. A stage for athletes to excel and become legends, here is what attracts the attention of fans across the world. Importance of sustainability The officials of the Olympics 2024 are serious about creating a sustainable environment. Due to this sustainability, the Olympics have become more important than ever. In addition, Paris 2024 will mark the first Olympic Games in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to save the environment for coming generations.

Guests can download a visitor app by using innovative technology which further assists them to make sustainable choices. The distribution of wristbands, which visitors may use to save their reservations and make payments for all public transportation in Paris, is another environmentally friendly measure. Breaking makes Olympic debut The Paris Olympics 2024 is ready to witness “breaking” – a sport that is a competitive form of break dancing that covers gait and athletic motions like head or back spins.

The athletes of this game are known as B-boys and B-girls, who are judged by their technical skill, style, speed,creativity, strength, agility and rhythm. Due to the priority of sports that are popular among the modern generations and that will make the Olympic Games more youthful, balanced and urban – this game has succeeded in making its mark on the Summer Olympics 2024. Olympic surfing in Tahiti Surfing is part of the 32 games that will take place in the Paris Olympics. The surfing competition of this mega-sporting event will be hosted in Tahiti – the largest island in French Polynesia.

About 15 700 kilometres from Paris, the tournament is set to shatter the previous record for the furthest Olympic medal event conducted outside of the host city. Opening ceremony The 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Paris will be the first to take place outside of a stadium, with athletes floating down barges on the Seine River rather than marching into a venue.

The barges will travel nearly four miles during the ceremony, starting near the Austerlitz Bridge in eastern Paris and ending near the Trocadero in western Paris. Wrapping up The Olympic Games 2024 is around the corner and will surely introduce some excellent athletes.