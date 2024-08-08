Team South Africa will be hoping to end the Olympic Games in Paris on a high this weekend. With only one gold, one silver and two bronze medals to show for their efforts thus far, Team South Africa’s biggest hope of another gold medal is perhaps the 4x100m relay team that will be in action today at 11.35am.

The team including Akani Simbine and Shaun Maswanganyi were struck by a big blow earlier this week with the withdrawal of Benjamin Richardson after he suffered a hamstring injury in the 200m heats. Still, they have what it takes to bag a medal before Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift, according to the rumours, among others, bring an end to proceedings in Paris on Sunday. AU REVOIRE: Rapper Snoop Dogg Maswanganyi could also be involved in tonight’s 8.30pm 200m final, after he and Wayde van Niekerk competed in the semifinals last night.