BY ALAN BALDWIN McLaren’s Lando Norris says Max Verstappen “got what he had coming to him” after Red Bull’s Formula One championship leader collected two 10-second penalties and finished sixth in Sunday night’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz won the race, with Norris second, Charles Leclerc third and Lewis Hamilton fourth. The result breathed new life into Norris’s title challenge, leaving the second-placed Briton 47 points adrift with four rounds remaining. And Norris says: “I go into every race expecting a tough battle with Max.

“It’s clear that it doesn’t matter if he wins or [finishes] second, his only job is to beat me in the race. And he’ll sacrifice himself to do that... “I want to have those tough battles, like I've seen him have plenty of times. But fair ones... “But I think today was not fair, clean racing. And therefore, I think he got what he had coming to him.”