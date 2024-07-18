Nadal’s last singles match was his first-round defeat by Alexander Zverev at the French Open in May.

Former world No.1 Rafa Nadal marked his return to singles tennis with a 6-3 and 6-4 win over Leo Borg, the son of Swedish legend Bjorn Borg, to reach the last 16 of the Swedish Open in Bastad as he continues his preparations for the Paris Olympics.

Leo Borg of Sweden in action during his men’s singles first round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain.

The 38-year-old then skipped Wimbledon to prepare for the Olympic tennis tournaments, which will take place at Roland Garros.

Of beating the 21-year-old Borg, Nadal says: “For me, it has been a huge honour to play against the son of one of the biggest legends in the history of our sport.

“I think he played quite well, he has a great future ahead of him. I wish him all the very best…”